Home Depot submits plans for Fashion Square Mall development

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Home Depot submitted its plans to Albemarle County for its spot in Fashion Square Mall.

The Board of Supervisors says it received the site plan, but it is still in the very early stages, and there is a long review process ahead.

The Architectural Review Board has to issue a certificate of appropriateness for the space too, but the group says it has not seen the plans yet.

The application is scheduled for AARB review on May 15.

