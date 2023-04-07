Advertise With Us
Cooler Start to Weekend with Friday Showers

By Dominique Smith
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Temperatures have dropped nearly 30 degrees for the day with showers continuing through the evening. Cool conditions remain Saturday, with mostly cloudy skies, clearing overnight just in time for Easter Sunday. Sun returns with a dry and warming trend into next week.

Today: Cooler and rainy. Highs in the upper 50′s.

Tonight: Showers end with mostly cloudy skies. Lows around 40.

Saturday: Cloudy and cool. Highs in the mid 50′s. Lows in the mid 50′s.

Easter: Patchy morning frost. Sunny and dry. Highs in the mid 60′s. Lows in the mid 30′s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60′s. Lows around 40.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70′s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

Thursday: Highs in the mid 80′s.

