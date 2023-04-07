Cloudy and cool with scattered showers
Sunny and pleasant Easter Sunday
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A cold front is now stalled to our south. We’ll see cloudy skies, cool temperatures, and scattered showers today. Temperatures will cool about 30 degrees compared to yesterday’s upper 80s. Expect cloudy and cool conditions for Saturday, however, sunshine returns Easter Sunday, temperatures will warm into the low 60s. Have a great and safe weekend !
Today: Cloudy, scattered showers, High: upper 50s
Tonight: Cloudy, evening showers, Low: low 40s
Saturday: Cloudy, High: low 50s...Low: mid 30s
Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: mid 30s
Monday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: upper 30s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: mid 40s
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: low 50s
Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 50s
Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.
Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.