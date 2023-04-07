Cloudy and cool with scattered showers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A cold front is now stalled to our south. We’ll see cloudy skies, cool temperatures, and scattered showers today. Temperatures will cool about 30 degrees compared to yesterday’s upper 80s. Expect cloudy and cool conditions for Saturday, however, sunshine returns Easter Sunday, temperatures will warm into the low 60s. Have a great and safe weekend !

Today: Cloudy, scattered showers, High: upper 50s

Tonight: Cloudy, evening showers, Low: low 40s

Saturday: Cloudy, High: low 50s...Low: mid 30s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: mid 30s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: upper 30s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: mid 40s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: low 50s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 50s

