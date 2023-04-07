Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Charlottesville Police arrest suspect on sexual assault charges after sorority break-in

Charlottesville police (FILE)
Charlottesville police (FILE)(WVIR)
By NBC29
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Friday, April 7, 2023 at approximately 4:12 a.m., Charlottesville police officers received a call for breaking and entering at the Kappa Delta Sorority on 136 Chancellor St.

Police say that the man who was inside of the Kappa Delta Sorority residence had a flashlight and assaulted several residents.

Shortly after the call, officers identified and questioned 18-year-old Harry Benjamin Sedwick. Officers intercepted Sedwick while he was walking back to his vehicle on University Avenue.

Sedwick, was arrested and charged with the following:

  • (1) Count of Burglary (18.2-91)
  • (2) Counts of Aggravated Sexual Battery (18.2-67.3)

This is an ongoing investigation; anyone with information pertaining to the case can submit an anonymous tip via Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (434) 977-4000.

Harry Benjamin Sedwick
Harry Benjamin Sedwick(WVIR)

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting on Grounds leaves one severely injured, March 18. The shelter in place order is lifted.
Suspect sought in deadly UVA Corner shooting
Albemarle County Police Department
Update: Crozet Shelter in Place order lifted
(FILE)
Developer offers up plans for former Kmart site
Albemarle County Police
WAHS assistant principal charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor

Latest News

UVA Medical Center (FILE)
Starting April 18, masking will only be required in certain areas of the UVA Medical Center
The Charlottesville, UVA, Albemarle County ECC
Albemarle County working to reach more people through emergency communications
Charlottesville City Hall seal
Charlottesville adding $2 million to FY 2024 spending plan
Outside of the Albemarle County office building.
Waitlists open for Albemarle County housing voucher programs