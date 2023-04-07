Charlottesville adding $2 million to FY 2024 spending plan

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is putting an additional $2 million into its FY 2024 spending plan. The additional funds will be aimed at helping people facing housing problems and on youth programs.

“We directed staff to look at anywhere where there’s unspent accounts and projected surplus savings from vacant staff positions, to look at what is our full budget amount that we can allocate,” Councilor Michael Payne said. “We invested over $200,000 in AHIP for home rehabilitation, which is $200,000 more total in affordable housing in this year’s budget.”

$500,000 is going to help people facing eviction and emergency bills. The city is also fully funding the Charlottesville Public Housing Association of Residents (PHAR) youth internship program.

“We’re very focused on youth programs, mentorships, in part because of the rise of gun violence, which is having younger and younger people involved in it, as well as people who aren’t involved in it,” Payne said.

Charlottesville also announced that its projected budget surpluses for this year totaled about $13 million.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.