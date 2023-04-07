‘Bureaucracy’ creating challenges to add bus shelters in Albemarle County

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Most bus stops in Albemarle County are a pole, and maybe a bench on the side of the road. One Albemarle County supervisor says those stops could benefit from bus shelters, which may increase ridership, too.

Albemarle County Supervisor Diantha McKeel says the process of creating a bus shelter can take up to a year because each one has to be reviewed as if it were a house, along the side of the road by VDOT.

“Now it’s a house without a bathroom or a kitchen but it is essentially a house on their right of way,” McKeel said.

Charlottesville’s process is different than Albemarle County because the city has the ability to control its own roads within the city limits. McKeel says Albemarle County is dependent upon VDOT since it is a county, so VDOT controls the public roads.

“They have in the past not been involved as much with placing shelters in urban areas. VDOT is excellent at dealing with interstates, right, but they’re really just getting to where they’re coming around, and realizing that they need to deal with more urban roads,” McKeel said.

McKeel is trying to negotiate a change so the County can have more of a say in these shelters. She has been in discussion with Charlottesville Area Transit (CAT) and the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation (DRPT) to find some sort of solution.

She says the director of CAT tells her approximately 60 bus stops in the county could benefit from the shelters. Each one has to be reviewed individually.

“This necessitates collaboration, getting these shelters in place, right. Necessitates collaboration between our transit agency, which is CAT locally, the localities, Albemarle County, the manufacturer of the shelters, VDOT, the Department of Governmental Services, and the Architectural Review Boards that are reviewing these shelters locally. That’s what I mean, when I’m say it’s bureaucratic,” McKeel said.

Each involved group has its own area of concern when it comes to getting just one shelter approved, let alone 60.

“Aside from the safety issue, you have issues around trash pickup, and if the glass or the plexiglass on the shelter is broken, who’s going to replace it?” McKeel said.

Each area would need to be prioritized by the Board of Supervisors in determining which ones of the 60 would actually get a shelter and they would then be rolled out in number of years because McKeel says they are not inexpensive.

McKeel says the Board of Supervisors is working with DRPT to establish a prototype to change the approval process.

“We need something that is a way of installing the shelters, that is targeted towards exactly what we need in the area, right? It’s simple, and it’s not bureaucratic,” McKeel said.

DRPT said in statement: “Basic bus stop infrastructure is essential in making transit safe and dignified for riders. DRPT is committed to working with transit agencies as well as the Department of General Services and the Department of Transportation to navigate the process so that transit users don’t have to stand in the dirt and rain for their bus to take them to work, the doctor, or grocery stores.”

There are a few “legacy shelters” in the County, but McKeel says new installation has been difficult. Some current shelters are on private property, which is why they are able to have a shelter-- like the Stonefield stop.

McKeel says she does not have a timeline in mind for when we could actually see more bus shelters in the county. This is a problem she sees around the commonwealth.

