Virginia State Police investigating fatal crash in Albemarle County

By NBC29
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash in Albemarle County.

VSP says the crash happened at the 110 mile marker on Interstate 64 around 5:10 p.m. Wednesday, April 5. A 2005 Dodge pickup ran off the left side of the interstate and into the median, crossed back over, ran off the right shoulder, struck the guardrail, and overturned.

The driver, 46-year-old Albert F. Putnam IV of Keswick, died at the scene. Authorities say he was not wearing a seat belt and was partially ejected from the pickup.

Two other adults were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

