Virginia Community College System Chancellor David Doré visits PVCC

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - PVCC is the fourth community college that Virginia Community College System Chancellor David Doré has visited for his “listening tour” of all 23 community colleges in Virginia.

Doré says he is excited to take on the position of chancellor because of all the tremendous change going on in the Commonwealth.

“He believes in the Virginia Community College System. He believes in our students. He believes in the impact of community colleges in our community,” PVCC President Jean Runyon said.

“What I’m finding everywhere I go is the incredible passion from our faculty, staff and administrators to serve everyone,” Doré said.

Doré says one focus moving forward is to help align institutions to the needs of business and industry.

“We have a major skills gap here in the Commonwealth of Virginia, and the Virginia community colleges will play the central role in really addressing that skills gap,” Doré said.

He says that in the future, he hopes to help every institution maximize the conditions for everybody to succeed.

“[We want] to serve the new majority of learners, not just K-12 students, but working learners and learning workers and veterans and parents and anyone that really wants to better their life,” Doré said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.