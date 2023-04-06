Advertise With Us
UVA Health watching research on RSV vaccines

UVA Health: When to see your doctor about a lingering cough
By Madison McNamee
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The RSV vaccine could be here by this fall, and some contenders are showing promising signs in trials right now.

“COVID-19, influenza, and RSV, they all together circulating at a very high level and cause a lot of hospitalization,” Doctor Jie Sun with UVA Health said.

Infectious disease experts at UVA Health are keeping an eye on the doses from companies like GSK and Pfizer.

Pfizer’s dose appears to be highly effective at protecting infants from severe infections when the shot is given to mothers in the second half of their pregnancies.

GSK appears to be effective with adults.

Doctors with UVA Health are excited about this research.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

