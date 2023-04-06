Summer-like Warmth Again Thursday. Few PM Storms - Isolated Severe Risk. Much Cooler By Friday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Summer-like Warmth again Thursday, but scattered showers and storms by afternoon. An isolated severe risk, with any storm, mainly for damaging wind gusts and some hail. Best time frame for storms 1 PM - 6 PM. This activity in advance of a cold front that will sweep across the region by Thursday evening.

Much cooler temperatures will return Friday and remain for the Easter weekend. Skies will remain cloudy most of Friday and Saturday across the Mid-Atlantic region, with showers farther to our south. Skies should return brighter for Easter Sunday. Some patchy frost is possible early Sunday morning with lows in the 30s. Daytime highs more seasonable in the low to mid 60s.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, mild. Stray shower or storm - mainly West of Blue Ridge. Lows 65-70.

Thursday: Variable clouds, warm, breezy. PM scattered showers/storms. Isolated severe risk. Highs upper 70s to mid 80s. Lows upper 40s to low 50s.

Friday - Good Friday: Mostly cloudy, much cooler, few showers mainly south. Highs upper 50s to low 60s. Lows low to mid 40s.

Saturday: Cloudy and cool. Highs low to mid 50s. Lows 30s to near 40 - some patchy frost possible.

Easter Sunday: Mostly sunny, pleasant. Highs low to mid 60s. Lows upper 30s to low 40s.

Monday: Mostly sunny, seasonable. Highs mid to upper 60s. Lows low 40s.

Tuesday: Warmer, mostly sunny. Highs low 70s. Lows upper 40s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs near 80.

