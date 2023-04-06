Stormy Weather Before a Weekend Cool Down

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Warm weather, showers, and thunderstorms ahead of a strong approaching cold front. Currently under an isolated risk for severe weather. Strong storms will likely produce strong damaging winds with a chance for hail. Thunderstorm activity dies out in the evening with showers remaining. Following cold frontal passage temperatures drop significantly into the weekend.

Today: Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70′s mid 80′s.

Tonight: Showers and possible thunderstorm, mostly cloudy.

Friday: Cloudy with a few showers. Highs around in the upper 50′s. Lows in the mid 40′s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50′s. Lows in the 30′s.

Easter: Patchy morning frost. Mostly sunny and mild. Highs around 60. Lows in the 30′s.

Monday & Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60′s low 70′s.

Wednesday: Sunny and warm. Highs around 80.

