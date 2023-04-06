Advertise With Us
Simulation helping firefighters get hands-on training at Charlottesville Albemarle Airport

By Dryden Quigley
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Firefighters are learning how to put out a blaze at Charlottesville Albemarle Airport.

Crews had a chance to practice on a simulated fire on an aircraft fuselage and fuel spill at CHO Wednesday, April 6. The simulation uses a special plane that is purposefully set on fire so emergency crews can safely get hands-on experience.

Luckily, Public Safety Chief Jonathon Shank says a fire at the airport is rare.

“We’ve had aircraft land and blow tires and different things like that. That’s one of the typical things that we’ll respond to, usually it’s a smaller Cessna aircraft. But we do get diverted flights here every so often, that are having mechanical issues,” Shank said.

Training this year includes a new truck for crews to use.

“We haven’t had a new engine for 20 years, and so it adds to the fleet, it gives us some more ability to do a better job with fire suppression,” Shank said.

The simulation only runs once a year.

