Shenandoah National Park seeing uptick in littering and vandalism

By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 12:00 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Shenandoah National Park (SNP) said it has seen an increase in the amount of litter and even vandalism across its 500-mile stretch of trails and parks.

“We’re just appealing to our visitors to be more conscientious about dealing with their trash and particularly pet waste,” Claire Comer, spokesperson for SNP said.

SNP said they are not like city parks where trash cans can be found every 100 yards, so it’s best for visitors to plan ahead and hold their waste until disposal is found.

“If you’re gonna bring your pet and you’re going to bag the waste then bring along a Ziplock bag and put your waste in that bag until you get to a place that has trash cans,” Comer said.

She said SNP hopes by appealing to its visitors and making them aware of the issues, littering and vandalism will decrease.

However, she said if you see something, say something.

”If necessary report people that you see either littering or doing acts of vandalism. We’ve seen some spray-painted rock faces which is just really heartbreaking,” Comer said.

Comer said SNP is one of the few national parks that allow dogs, but they are noticing more problems with the leash law and pet waste.

She hopes the problems can be addressed before a decision has to be made to no longer allow dogs in the park.

