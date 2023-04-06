Advertise With Us
Searching for solace among 58k names on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial

Veterans from Illinois got the trip of a lifetime Thursday
By Molly Martinez
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Of the more than 58 thousand names etched into the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, veteran George Devers was only looking for one.

“I can’t find him yet. Names George Rice. He was my group chief. Flight Engineer. He was a great guy,” said George.

Nearly Seven decades ago, George and his brother Bill answered the call to action when the United States entered the Vietnam War.

“We was out drinking one night, and he said, we’re going to straighten that mess out. And we all volunteered next day,” remembers Bill.

George came to Washington to find his friend. After a long search, he found him, immortalized in the marble.

It’s a bittersweet moment, and a day he says he’ll never forget.

“We came in to the airport to say 200 people clapping for you. They didn’t do that back in the 60s. So it was tear jerking”

