ReadyKids to honor community members at lunch event April 19

By Isabel Cleary
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - ReadyKids is recognizing people in the Charlottesville community for helping the wellbeing of children and families.

People will be honored at an annual lunch later in April. ReadyKids will also be acknowledging one person with an award named for a former board member and lifelong advocate for children’s wellbeing.

This year, the award is going to Destiny Moore, who founded a faith-based coaching organization for adolescents.

“This year’s theme of the event is building community, so we’re really hoping to highlight community members who are working with underserved populations and elevating their voice,” Philanthropy Director Diana Cole Connolly said.

The lunch event will be held at Boar’s Head Pavilion Wednesday, April 19. Tickets can be purchased here.

