Filing deadline for Primary Election is April 6

Thursday, April 6, is an important date for anyone itching to be on the primary ballot.
By Madison McNamee
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Thursday, April 6, is an important date for anyone itching to be on the primary ballot: Today is the filing deadline for any Virginia candidate affiliated with a political party.

“Local elections are so important,” Lauren Eddy with Albemarle County said “Those are the folks who decide what your tax rate is going to be.”

There’s an increase in candidates filing for local offices this year in both Albemarle County and Charlottesville.

“Looks like there going to be some challenges. You sometimes hear lately there’s been just maybe one candidate, but it looks like there is some interest in the Board of Supervisors,” Eddy said.

There are currently three candidates for the Rivanna District, as well as two for both Scottsville and White Hall districts.

Three seats on Charlottesville City Council are up for grabs. Councilors Michael Payne and Lloyd Snook have filed. Former Councilor Bob Fenwick is also on the primary ballot. Others include Dashad Cooper, John Hall, and Natalie Oschrin.

There is still time for candidates vying for positions on the School Board since there is no primary.

The Primary Election is June 20, and early voting begins May 5.

