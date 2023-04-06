Advertise With Us
Eye to the sky

Showers and storms today, cooler tomorrow
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Grab the umbrella. We are tracking a strong cold front that will advance across the area today. Mostly cloudy skies will give way to afternoon showers and storms. Some storms will be capable of producing gusty wind and small hail. Once the cold front clears the region temperatures are expected to cool dramatically. Additional showers will be possible Friday. Conditions are expected to gradually improve Saturday. Easter Sunday will be pleasantly cool and sunny. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly cloudy, showers & storms, High: low 80s

Tonight: cloudy skies, showers & storm, Low: around 50

Friday: Cloudy, occasional showers, High: upper 50s...Low: upper 30s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, High: mid 50s...Low: mid 30s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: mid 30s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: around 40

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: mid 40s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: low 50s

