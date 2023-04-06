Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Charlottesville to begin mailing out new voting precinct maps

The new voting precincts will pertain to Election Day voting only.
The new voting precincts will pertain to Election Day voting only.
By Keagan Hughes
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Starting next week, Charlottesville will begin mailing out new precinct maps with the hopes that voters are now even closer to polling places.

General Registrar and Director of Elections Taylor Yowell says that every polling place is now city-owned and will be accessible through Charlottesville Area Transit.

“For the general masses and the general public, it did increase accessibility as far as walkability, as far as access, and as far as being able to get to the polling place as quickly and easily as possible,” Yowell said.

The new voting precincts will pertain to Election Day voting only. Early voting will remain unaffected.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting on Grounds leaves one severely injured, March 18. The shelter in place order is lifted.
Suspect sought in deadly UVA Corner shooting
(FILE)
Developer offers up plans for former Kmart site
Albemarle County Police
WAHS assistant principal charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor
Namine's puppies
Great Dane gives birth to 21 puppies in 27 hours

Latest News

Breaking News
Albemarle police issue shelter in place alert for Crozet area (4p)
Veritas (FILE)
Afton vineyard watching for bud break
More provisional teaching licenses being granted to fill teacher shortages
More provisional teaching licenses being granted to fill teacher shortages
Law enforcement responding to Greenwood Road incident
Albemarle police issue shelter in place alert for Crozet area