Charlottesville to begin mailing out new voting precinct information

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Starting next week, Charlottesville will begin mailing out new voting precinct information with the hopes that voters are now even closer to polling places.

General Registrar and Director of Elections Taylor Yowell says that every polling place is now city-owned and will be accessible through Charlottesville Area Transit.

“For the general masses and the general public, it did increase accessibility as far as walkability, as far as access, and as far as being able to get to the polling place as quickly and easily as possible,” Yowell said.

The new voting precincts will pertain to Election Day voting only. Early voting will remain unaffected.

