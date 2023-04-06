Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Charlottesville to begin mailing out new voting precinct information

Starting next week, Charlottesville will begin mailing out new voting precinct information with the hopes that voters are now even closer to polling places.
By Keagan Hughes
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Starting next week, Charlottesville will begin mailing out new voting precinct information with the hopes that voters are now even closer to polling places.

General Registrar and Director of Elections Taylor Yowell says that every polling place is now city-owned and will be accessible through Charlottesville Area Transit.

“For the general masses and the general public, it did increase accessibility as far as walkability, as far as access, and as far as being able to get to the polling place as quickly and easily as possible,” Yowell said.

The new voting precincts will pertain to Election Day voting only. Early voting will remain unaffected.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting on Grounds leaves one severely injured, March 18. The shelter in place order is lifted.
Suspect sought in deadly UVA Corner shooting
(FILE)
Developer offers up plans for former Kmart site
Albemarle County Police
WAHS assistant principal charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor
Namine's puppies
Great Dane gives birth to 21 puppies in 27 hours

Latest News

Albemarle County Office Building (FILE)
Filing deadline for Primary Election is April 6
Firetruck at CHO
Simulation helping firefighters get hands-on training at Charlottesville Albemarle Airport
(FILE)
Albemarle offering grants to organizations helping to reduce greenhouse gas emissions
Breaking News
Albemarle police issue shelter in place alert for Crozet area (4p)