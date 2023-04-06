Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

America Works Act potentially imposing stricter SNAP benefit requirements

(Live 5)
By Dominga Murray
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The America Works Act is a proposed bill to reform work requirements for Americans receiving SNAP benefits. If passed, one Virginia nonprofit says it would take away those benefits for more than 100,000 people in the Commonwealth.

The bill was introduced by South Dakota Representative Dusty Johnson (R). It is ensigned to close a loophole through which SNAP beneficiaries can use a waiver and be exempt from work requirements.

Sarah Steely with No Kid Hungry says the bill has downsides and ignores important factors like low wages, lack of education, and workforce development.

“1 in 4 Virginians currently receiving SNAP benefits is at risk of losing that food assistance if the America Works Act becomes law,” Steely said.

The current law requires that adults on SNAP who are able, work, train, or be in school 20 hours a week. The Republican backed bill would take away the option to waive the work requirements and still receive benefits.

“This bill would create more obstacles and more hurdles for families who are already struggling right now due to sky high inflation and food prices,” Steely said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting on Grounds leaves one severely injured, March 18. The shelter in place order is lifted.
Suspect sought in deadly UVA Corner shooting
(FILE)
Developer offers up plans for former Kmart site
Albemarle County Police
WAHS assistant principal charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor
Namine's puppies
Great Dane gives birth to 21 puppies in 27 hours

Latest News

(FILE)
ReadyKids to honor community members at lunch event April 19
State Sen. Emmett Hanger, R-Augusta. (Source: Virginia Mercury)
Sen. Emmett Hanger will not run for reelection
Virginia State Police (FILE)
Virginia State Police investigating fatal crash in Albemarle County
FloydFest 23 logo
FloydFest canceled for 2023