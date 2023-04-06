America Works Act potentially imposing stricter SNAP benefit requirements

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The America Works Act is a proposed bill to reform work requirements for Americans receiving SNAP benefits. If passed, one Virginia nonprofit says it would take away those benefits for more than 100,000 people in the Commonwealth.

The bill was introduced by South Dakota Representative Dusty Johnson (R). It is ensigned to close a loophole through which SNAP beneficiaries can use a waiver and be exempt from work requirements.

Sarah Steely with No Kid Hungry says the bill has downsides and ignores important factors like low wages, lack of education, and workforce development.

“1 in 4 Virginians currently receiving SNAP benefits is at risk of losing that food assistance if the America Works Act becomes law,” Steely said.

The current law requires that adults on SNAP who are able, work, train, or be in school 20 hours a week. The Republican backed bill would take away the option to waive the work requirements and still receive benefits.

“This bill would create more obstacles and more hurdles for families who are already struggling right now due to sky high inflation and food prices,” Steely said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.