Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Albemarle police issue shelter in place alert for Crozet area

Law enforcement responding to Greenwood Road incident
Law enforcement responding to Greenwood Road incident(WVIR)
By NBC29
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Police Department is telling people within a 3-mile radius of 1041 Greenwood Road to shelter in place.

ACPD says officers are in that area looking for a 23-year-old man with a gun who is experiencing a mental health crisis.

This is a developing story, and the county says it will be briefing the media at a still to-be-determined time.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting on Grounds leaves one severely injured, March 18. The shelter in place order is lifted.
Suspect sought in deadly UVA Corner shooting
(FILE)
Developer offers up plans for former Kmart site
Albemarle County Police
WAHS assistant principal charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor
Namine's puppies
Great Dane gives birth to 21 puppies in 27 hours

Latest News

Veritas (FILE)
Afton vineyard watching for bud break
More provisional teaching licenses being granted to fill teacher shortages
More provisional teaching licenses being granted to fill teacher shortages
(STOCK)
New COVID-19 vaccine research focusing on nose and throat
UVA Health: When to see your doctor about a lingering cough
UVA Health watching research on RSV vaccines