Albemarle offering grants to organizations helping to reduce greenhouse gas emissions

(FILE)
(FILE)
By Bria Stith
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County has set aside $100,000 in grants for organizations that can help reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Albemarle Climate Protection Program manager Gabe Dayley hosted a webinar to answer any questions related to the grants, as well as how to apply to receive funding. Dayley also provided examples of the projects being funded.

“There was a local community bike library that basically upgraded their facility with more energy efficient insulation, windows, doors and lighting, so they basically improved the quality of how their facility was operating with energy use, and then they were already providing a service to the community with non-automobile transportation,” Dayley said.

Eligible applicants include community organizations and nonprofits hoping to forward county’s mission to improve the local environment.

More information on how to apply is available here. The deadline to apply is April 30.

