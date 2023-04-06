Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Afton vineyard watching for bud break

Veritas (FILE)
Veritas (FILE)
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AFTON, Va. (WVIR) - Some wineries in central Virginia are already seeing new shoots and leaves on their vines. While that means grapes will start to grow soon, Veritas Vineyards and Winery says seeing this early can be a scary thing.

“This year was on the 24th of March, so it’s nearly nearly nearly three weeks,” Vineyard Manager Bill Tonkins said Thursday, April 6.

Bud break had happened on April 17 last year.

“It’s always a race against time to prune these vines, tie them down, and get them ready for bad break,” Tonkins said.

He says while bud break brings a lot of excitement, there is also some concern.

“It is a beautiful time of year, it really is, but the scary thing is frost can do so much damage,” Tonkins said. “In 2021, we had on the 19th of April the frost that killed off the primary buds. And then along on Mother’s Day, 10th of May, I think it was, we had another frost and that killed off the secondary vines. We had we lost 64% of our fruit.”

Tonkins says wine could be affected by an early bud break.

“You could end up with more mature grapes than if you have a shorter growing season,” he said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting on Grounds leaves one severely injured, March 18. The shelter in place order is lifted.
Suspect sought in deadly UVA Corner shooting
(FILE)
Developer offers up plans for former Kmart site
Albemarle County Police
WAHS assistant principal charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor
Namine's puppies
Great Dane gives birth to 21 puppies in 27 hours

Latest News

More provisional teaching licenses being granted to fill teacher shortages
More provisional teaching licenses being granted to fill teacher shortages
Law enforcement responding to Greenwood Road incident
Albemarle police issue shelter in place alert for Crozet area
(STOCK)
New COVID-19 vaccine research focusing on nose and throat
UVA Health: When to see your doctor about a lingering cough
UVA Health watching research on RSV vaccines