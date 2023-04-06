Afton vineyard watching for bud break

AFTON, Va. (WVIR) - Some wineries in central Virginia are already seeing new shoots and leaves on their vines. While that means grapes will start to grow soon, Veritas Vineyards and Winery says seeing this early can be a scary thing.

“This year was on the 24th of March, so it’s nearly nearly nearly three weeks,” Vineyard Manager Bill Tonkins said Thursday, April 6.

Bud break had happened on April 17 last year.

“It’s always a race against time to prune these vines, tie them down, and get them ready for bad break,” Tonkins said.

He says while bud break brings a lot of excitement, there is also some concern.

“It is a beautiful time of year, it really is, but the scary thing is frost can do so much damage,” Tonkins said. “In 2021, we had on the 19th of April the frost that killed off the primary buds. And then along on Mother’s Day, 10th of May, I think it was, we had another frost and that killed off the secondary vines. We had we lost 64% of our fruit.”

Tonkins says wine could be affected by an early bud break.

“You could end up with more mature grapes than if you have a shorter growing season,” he said.

