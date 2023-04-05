Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

UVA expands Safety Ambassadors Program to Downtown Mall area

UVA expands Safety Ambassadors Program to Downtown Mall area
UVA expands Safety Ambassadors Program to Downtown Mall area(WVIR)
By Dominga Murray
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Members of the University of Virginia Safety Ambassadors Program are typically on UVA Grounds and the UVA Corner. Now, the program reaches Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall.

“We view that responsibility as contributing to public safety efforts,” UVA Deputy Spokesperson Bethanie Glover said. “The Safety Ambassadors Program expanded along the Main Street corridor and into the Downtown Mall area sometime around the beginning of the month, around April 1.”

UVA decided these workers are a necessary part of its budget.

“It’s just areas where our students may go often, that’s what we were really thinking when we moved into the Downtown Mall area,” Glover said.

Safety ambassadors aren’t armed, nor do they replace first responders.

“They can alert authorities of potential hazards, medical emergencies, or a possible criminal activity,” Glover said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting on Grounds leaves one severely injured, March 18. The shelter in place order is lifted.
Suspect sought in deadly UVA Corner shooting
(FILE)
Developer offers up plans for former Kmart site
Albemarle County Police
WAHS assistant principal charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor
Namine's puppies
Great Dane gives birth to 21 puppies in 27 hours

Latest News

Louisa County seal (FILE)
Louisa County discussing tax rebate
(FILE)
Earlysville man charged in pedestrian hit-and-run investigation
(STOCK)
Firefly, CVEC celebrate broadband access milestone
(FILE)
Albemarle police offers no new info in case involving SUV stolen with 2 children inside