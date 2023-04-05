UVA expands Safety Ambassadors Program to Downtown Mall area

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Members of the University of Virginia Safety Ambassadors Program are typically on UVA Grounds and the UVA Corner. Now, the program reaches Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall.

“We view that responsibility as contributing to public safety efforts,” UVA Deputy Spokesperson Bethanie Glover said. “The Safety Ambassadors Program expanded along the Main Street corridor and into the Downtown Mall area sometime around the beginning of the month, around April 1.”

UVA decided these workers are a necessary part of its budget.

“It’s just areas where our students may go often, that’s what we were really thinking when we moved into the Downtown Mall area,” Glover said.

Safety ambassadors aren’t armed, nor do they replace first responders.

“They can alert authorities of potential hazards, medical emergencies, or a possible criminal activity,” Glover said.

