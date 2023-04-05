Summerlike temperatures, gusty wind

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We’ll see another day of 80 degree temperatures. Partly sunny skies and a gusty wind can be expected by this afternoon. Meanwhile, we are tracking a strong cold front to our west. Thursday will start out dry, however, by the afternoon showers and scattered storms will develop. As the front slowly moves to our south, lingering showers will be possible early Friday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny & breezy, High: mid 80s

Tonight: Partly cloudy & nice, Low: low 60s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, pm showers & storms, High: low 80s...Low: low 50s

Friday: Early shower, mostly cloudy, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, High: upper 50s...Low: upper 30s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.