Summer-Like Temperatures End with a Severe Weather Risk

Warm Then Storms
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A hot, humid, and breezy day ahead. Highs mostly in the upper 80′s, but some areas may briefly see 90. Into Thursday, a cold front is expected to cross the area during the afternoon. Widespread rain and thunderstorms to be expected with frontal passage and max heating coinciding, with a chance for isolated severe thunderstorms. Into the Friday and the weekend, temperatures drop with tranquil and mild conditions for the next week or so.

Today: Summer weather - hot, humid, and breezy. Highs in the upper 80′s.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60′s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with late rain and thunderstorms. Highs in the low 80′s. Lows in the low 50′s.

Good Friday: Mostly cloudy and cooler. Highs in the low 60′s. Lows in the upper 40′s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50′s. Lows in the upper 30′s.

Easter: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the mid 60′s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60′s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and mild. Highs around 70.

