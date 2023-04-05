PVCC creates Nicklous Pendleton Memorial Scholarship Fund

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Piedmont Virginia Community College is honoring a student who was killed by gun violence earlier this year.

The Nicklous Pendleton Memorial Scholarship Fund was created to provide financial assistance to graduates of Louisa County High School enrolled at PVCC for their associates degree.

Staff with PVCC say they worked with Pendleton’s family, who wanted to be able to honor his legacy by supporting students who went through a simular path as him.

“I think we’re also looking for students that have a really high character and are serious about their education, and so we’re just really tickled to be able to create this opportunity for future students and to be able to remember Nick in such a positive way,” Institutional Advancement and Development Vice President Harry Stillerman said.

PVCC is hoping for the scholarship fund to be at least $1,000.

