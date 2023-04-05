Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

PVCC creates Nicklous Pendleton Memorial Scholarship Fund

PVCC (FILE)
PVCC (FILE)
By Madison McNamee
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Piedmont Virginia Community College is honoring a student who was killed by gun violence earlier this year.

The Nicklous Pendleton Memorial Scholarship Fund was created to provide financial assistance to graduates of Louisa County High School enrolled at PVCC for their associates degree.

Staff with PVCC say they worked with Pendleton’s family, who wanted to be able to honor his legacy by supporting students who went through a simular path as him.

“I think we’re also looking for students that have a really high character and are serious about their education, and so we’re just really tickled to be able to create this opportunity for future students and to be able to remember Nick in such a positive way,” Institutional Advancement and Development Vice President Harry Stillerman said.

PVCC is hoping for the scholarship fund to be at least $1,000.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting on Grounds leaves one severely injured, March 18. The shelter in place order is lifted.
Suspect sought in deadly UVA Corner shooting
(FILE)
Developer offers up plans for former Kmart site
Albemarle County Police
WAHS assistant principal charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor
Namine's puppies
Great Dane gives birth to 21 puppies in 27 hours

Latest News

Louisa County seal (FILE)
Louisa County discussing tax rebate
UVA expands Safety Ambassadors Program to Downtown Mall area
UVA expands Safety Ambassadors Program to Downtown Mall area
(FILE)
Earlysville man charged in pedestrian hit-and-run investigation
(STOCK)
Firefly, CVEC celebrate broadband access milestone