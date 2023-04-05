Older population declining in Charlottesville, climbing in border counties, report says

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - According to a new report from Cardinal News, the older population is decreasing in Charlottesville, but climbing in border counties like Nelson and Louisa.

“The seniors are decreasing and it’s a concern. Charlottesville is at 12%. When I started at JABA 10 years ago, it was at 16%,” Jefferson Area Board for Aging CEO Marta Keane said.

Keane says that after a thorough review, they found there were three main factors forcing seniors to leave Charlottesville.

“The three cap areas where affordable housing, transportation, and social engagement,” Keane said.

Keane says that what is considered affordable housing in Charlottesville comes at a far higher price than alternatives in the surrounding counties.

“That is one of the serious concerns with seniors is that it is a set income unless they go back to work, and even then they’ve got to watch how much they earn. They really have to make everything fit within whatever their social security and perhaps a retirement has provided for them,” Keane said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.