Montpelier hosts We The Kids Day

ORANGE COUTY, Va. (WVIR) - Montpelier wants to keep kids learning during Spring Break.

The historic platation hosted We The Kids Day Wednesday, April 5.

“We chose this week because we knew its Spring Break, not just here but all over the country, so that parents would have something fun and educational to do with their kids,” Interim President & CEO Elizabeth Chew said.

Education & Visitor Engagement Director Kyle M. Stetz says families get to spend the day at President James Madison’s home learning about history in an exciting way.

Just to have that entire day devoted to young learners and young visitors here, we can really kind of, I think, make more of an impact, a bigger splash on their experience here,” Stetz said.

Montpelier kept its young visitors engaged through 19th century photography, home tours, and colonial games.

“That just gets give kids a spark for history, which I love,” Chew said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.