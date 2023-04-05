Advertise With Us
Louisa County discussing tax rebate

Louisa County seal (FILE)
By NBC29
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Louisa County says it offers one of the lowest real estate tax rates and the lowest personal property tax rate in the area, and is working to reduce it still.

The county announced Wednesday, April 5, that Deputy County Administrator Wanda Colvin recently presented nearly $3 million in budget cuts to supervisors. If adopted, the reductions would result in a 5% real estate tax rebate equal to lowering the tax rate from $0.72 to $0.69 per $100 of assessed value.

Louisa County says Inflation and unfunded state mandates were a significant driver in the increased budget requests from departments and outside agencies that rely on county funding.

“There are a number of items on this list that have nothing to do with us. There are unfunded mandates by the state,” Supervisor Eric Purcell commented at a budget work session. “This is not just a Louisa County Board of Supervisors spending spree.”

Louisa County adds that while some of the items removed from the upcoming year’s budget may need to be added back in future years, the proposed budget cuts will not impact the basic services citizens depend on from the County.

