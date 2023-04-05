Firefly, CVEC celebrate broadband access milestone

AFTON, Va. (WVIR) - Firefly and the Central Virginia Electric Cooperative are celebrating a milestone Wednesday, April 5: 20,000 of its customers now have access to broadband, and that is just the beginning.

Firefly says every one of its CVEC members will have broadband connection by the end of spring.

“It’s really about the change we’ve made for the people who live in rural central Virginia,” Firefly and CVEC CEO & President Gary Wood said.

Many of these households fall in Virginia’s 5th District.

“I happen to be a spending or deficit hawk but not when it comes to infrastructure like this and not when it comes to providing what is essentially utility service,” 5th District Representative Bob Good (R) said. “It’s almost like electricity; you have to have this in today’s economy.”

“In December of ‘21, we allocated about $750 million to expand broadband, and so we’re continuing to expand broadband through using this funding,” Tamarah Holmes with the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development said. “We’re currently building out about 40+ projects across the state.”

These projects are something the governor’s office is emphasizing.

“The goal under Governor Younkin is to ensure that every Virginia has access to affordable, reliable, high-speed internet,” Holmes said. ‘We’re committed to getting the job done.”

Firefly says it will partner with other energy companies to continue to expand access.

