Easter Bunny visits UVA Children’s Hospital

By Dominga Murray
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Patients at the UVA Children’s Hospital are getting a visit from the Easter Bunny.

The Easter Bunny made bed-side stops Wednesday, April 5, leaving baskets filled with candy and toys.

All of it is a volunteer effort championed by the Shenvalee men’s club in the Shenandoah Valley.

