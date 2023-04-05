Easter Bunny visits UVA Children’s Hospital

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Patients at the UVA Children’s Hospital are getting a visit from the Easter Bunny.

The Easter Bunny made bed-side stops Wednesday, April 5, leaving baskets filled with candy and toys.

All of it is a volunteer effort championed by the Shenvalee men’s club in the Shenandoah Valley.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.