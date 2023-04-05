Easter Bunny visits UVA Children’s Hospital
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Patients at the UVA Children’s Hospital are getting a visit from the Easter Bunny.
The Easter Bunny made bed-side stops Wednesday, April 5, leaving baskets filled with candy and toys.
All of it is a volunteer effort championed by the Shenvalee men’s club in the Shenandoah Valley.
