Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Earlysville man charged in pedestrian hit-and-run investigation

(FILE)
(FILE)(WVIR)
By NBC29
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - An Earlysville man is facing multiple charges in connection with a hit-and-run incident that injured a pedestrian earlier this year.

The Albemarle County Police Department announced Wednesday, April 5, that 33-year-old Jesse Paul Morris was charged yesterday with felony hit-and-run, driving with DUI revoked license, and using a cell phone while operating a vehicle.

ACPD says officers were called out to the scene of a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian in Earlysville on Friday, February 17. Police did not provide any other details about the location, such as the street name.

The pedestrian was transported to UVA Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident should contact Officer Huffman with the Albemarle County Police Department at 434-296-5807 or CrimeStoppers at 434-977-4000 or crimestoppers@albemarle.org.

RELATED: Albemarle County Police Department seeking information regarding hit-and-run

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting on Grounds leaves one severely injured, March 18. The shelter in place order is lifted.
Suspect sought in deadly UVA Corner shooting
(FILE)
Developer offers up plans for former Kmart site
Albemarle County Police
WAHS assistant principal charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor
Namine's puppies
Great Dane gives birth to 21 puppies in 27 hours

Latest News

(STOCK)
Firefly, CVEC celebrate broadband access milestone
(FILE)
Albemarle police offers no new info in case involving SUV stolen with 2 children inside
James Allen Morris
Authorities searching for James Allen Morris, wanted for multiple felonies
Police in Cherry Avenue Area
Police investigating shooting in Cherry Avenue area