Earlysville man charged in pedestrian hit-and-run investigation

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - An Earlysville man is facing multiple charges in connection with a hit-and-run incident that injured a pedestrian earlier this year.

The Albemarle County Police Department announced Wednesday, April 5, that 33-year-old Jesse Paul Morris was charged yesterday with felony hit-and-run, driving with DUI revoked license, and using a cell phone while operating a vehicle.

ACPD says officers were called out to the scene of a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian in Earlysville on Friday, February 17. Police did not provide any other details about the location, such as the street name.

The pedestrian was transported to UVA Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident should contact Officer Huffman with the Albemarle County Police Department at 434-296-5807 or CrimeStoppers at 434-977-4000 or crimestoppers@albemarle.org.

