Doctors reporting highest number of strep throat cases in five years

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting the highest number of strep throat cases in five years. Experts say children are more likely to get it.

What’s known to doctors as group A strep can cause a fever, swollen lymph nodes, and a sandpaper-like rash. If your child comes down with these symptoms, take them to the doctor and it can be treated quickly.

“I think we see some fluctuations and how common group A strep is, but it’s not a true seasonality the way that some infections are,” Doctor Bill Petri said.

UVA Health says most adults develop an immunity to strep and that children between the ages of five and fifteen are more likely to get it.

