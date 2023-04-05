Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Community Health Improvement Plan underway in Charlottesville area

(FILE)
(FILE)(CBS46 News)
By Madison McNamee
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Community Health Improvement Plan (CHIP) is a three-year-long process, and it all starts now.

The Blue Ridge Health District, Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, and UVA Health are all working together to target four areas of need they found from their Map2Health report in the fall, an assessment done every few years.

“We’re really refocusing on the social determinants of health where you live, work, and play, and how that affects your life,” Jen Fleischer said.

The plan focuses on transportation, the health care workforce, digital access and literacy, as well as mental & behavioral health.

“We have these three years to unite all of our community organizations and agencies and health systems in advancing four areas of policy,”Fleiscer said.

She says they’re collaborating with nonprofits and agencies in the Blue Ridge Health District to put solutions in place. This includes things like improving rides to and from hospitals.

“We’re really thinking that we’ve already had some progress in the realms of the workforce and transportation and we’re really hoping to bolster those as we go along” Fleischer said.

They’re working with Charlottesville Area Transit, JAUNT, the Jefferson-Madison Regional Library, Piedmont Virginia Community College, JABA, and more.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting on Grounds leaves one severely injured, March 18. The shelter in place order is lifted.
Suspect sought in deadly UVA Corner shooting
(FILE)
Developer offers up plans for former Kmart site
Albemarle County Police
WAHS assistant principal charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor
Namine's puppies
Great Dane gives birth to 21 puppies in 27 hours

Latest News

Police in Cherry Avenue Area
Police investigating shooting in Cherry Avenue area
Police in Cherry Avenue Area
Police investigating shooting in Cherry Avenue area
(FILE)
Easter Bunny visits UVA Children’s Hospital
Jefferson Area Board for Aging
Older population declining in Charlottesville, climbing in border counties, report says