Authorities searching for James Allen Morris, wanted for multiple felonies

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail says it has obtained a warrant for the arrest of 38-year-old James Allen Morris. of Albemarle County.

ACRJ announced Wednesday, April 5, that Morris was in the custody of the jail after he was arrested on March 27 for multiple warrants out of Fluvanna County, including felony eluding.

According to ACRJ, Morris was transported to the University of Virginia Medical Center Friday, March 31, where he would stay with an ankle monitor. However, jail staff were later notified that the monitor was removed and Morris was gone.

ACRJ has obtained one misdemeanor warrant for removing the ankle monitor.

Anyone with information on the location of James Allen Morris is asked to call Albemarle County Police at 434-296-5807 or Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000.

