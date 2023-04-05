Advertise With Us
Augusta Health changes mask policy

Augusta Health has changed its mask policy to make mask wearing optional
masks
masks(Pexels.com)
By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta Health has changed its mask policy from requiring masks to making mask wearing optional.

Dr. Clint Merritt with Augusta Health said this is a good time to make the change since Augusta Health is currently at a low-level COVID-19 status.

There are a few sections of the hospital where masks will still be required, according to Dr. Merritt.

“On our skilled nursing unit, our nursery, in our cancer center when we are doing direct clinical care, these are locations where we will still mask,” he said.

He added they will continue to mask when the hospital is caring for patients with COVID-19 or another respiratory illness.

“Like we have seen throughout the pandemic, when fall comes, we may see COVID rise again with flu season. That will be our time when we cross from low level community status to moderate; then we may be pivoting back to more universal masking like we’ve been doing,” said Dr. Merritt.

He said the clinical team is still willing to wear a mask when caring for a patient if it makes them feel more comfortable.

The hospital will have masks available for those who still want to wear one.

