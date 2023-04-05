Albemarle police offers no new info in case involving SUV stolen with 2 children inside

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Police Department says it has no new information to share as it investigates a car reportedly stolen with two children in it Tuesday, April 4.

Authorities say a 4-year-old and 2-month old were left in a 2011 Kia Sorento while a nanny went into a store yesterday. The SUV then took drove off with the little ones still inside.

The children were later found safe in the area of The Colonnades.

Police are still searching for the suspect(s).

The department asks that if anyone has any video footage in the area of the Colonnades between 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. to please contact investigators.

RELATED: ACPD seeking information after vehicle stolen with two children inside

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.