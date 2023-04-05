Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

ACPD seeking information after vehicle stolen with two children inside

(FILE)
(FILE)(WVIR)
By NBC29 Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 3:53 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Police Department is asking the community for information after someone stole a car with two young children inside.

The incident occurred around 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4 in the 4000 block of Cypress Pointe Drive.

When officers arrived on the scene, they learned someone had stolen a 2011 Kia Sorento with a 4-year-old and 2-month-old inside.

Fortunately, those children were later found safe in the area of The Colonnades, located in the 2600 block of Barracks Road. However, police are still searching for the suspect or suspects.

Anyone in the area of Four Seasons Drive or Barracks Road between the hours of 3:00 p.m. and 3:35 p.m. who observed the stolen vehicle is asked to call Detective Chuck Marshall at 434-296-5807 or Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting on Grounds leaves one severely injured, March 18. The shelter in place order is lifted.
Suspect sought in deadly UVA Corner shooting
(FILE)
Developer offers up plans for former Kmart site
Albemarle County Police
WAHS assistant principal charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor
Namine's puppies
Great Dane gives birth to 21 puppies in 27 hours

Latest News

Venable Elementary School in Charlottesville, VA
Charlottesville City Schools pauses name changes for two schools
The bipartisan bill becoming law encourages private institutions of higher education to develop...
New law requires human trafficking awareness in public colleges
Downtown Mall
Charlottesville Design Week underway
Tulips at DuCard Vineyards
Madison County vineyard seeing colorful bloom from thousands of tulips