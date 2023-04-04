Advertise With Us
Warmer Days Ahead and Some April Showers and Storms, Too

By Eric Pritchett
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Warmer Day Ahead through the Mid-Week and a few showers and storms, too. Southerly winds with high pressure offshore and ahead of the next storm system will keep temperatures well above average for the next few days. Mild overnights and warmer days. Largely dry Tuesday with highs around 80. Warmer Wednesday with lower 80s and a few storms possible by afternoon and evening. Thursday, a cold front will approach to bring scattered showers and storms. Warm ahead of the front, and a few storms could turn strong to severe. Damaging wind gusts, the main threat,.

Cooler temperatures return Friday and largely dry through the Easter Weekend, with more seasonable temperatures.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, mild. Lows low 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, warm. Highs upper 70s to low 80s. Lows mid to upper 50s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, warm, breezy. Few PM storms - isolated severe. Highs low 80s. Lows mid to upper 60s.

Thursday: Variable clouds, warm. Scattered showers and storms - Few strong to severe. Highs upper 70s to low 80s.

Friday: Clearing and much cooler. Highs low 60s. Lows low 40s.

Saturday: Partly sunny and cool. Highs upper 50s to low 60s. Lows upper 30s to near 40.

Sunday - Easter: Sun and clouds. Highs low to mid 60s. Lows low to mid 40s.

Monday: Partly sunny, milder. Highs near 70.

