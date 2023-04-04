Turning up the heat

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Dress for comfort today. We’ll see mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures the next couple of days. Southerly wind will keep conditions in the 80 degree range ahead of an approaching cold front. An isolated storm is possible later Wednesday, with a higher probability of showers and storms Thursday. A few showers may linger into early Friday, however, much of the day is expected to be dry. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny & warm, High: around 80

Tonight: Partly cloudy & pleasant, Low: upper 50s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, isolated storm, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storms, High: low 80s...Low: upper 40s

Friday: Early shower, clearing, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s

Sunday: mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: around 70...Low: upper 40s

