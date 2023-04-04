Summer-like Temps Through Mid-Week. Isolated Severe Storm Risk, Mainly Thursday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Summer-like Warmth will take us through the mid-week. Few April showers and an isolated severe storm risk, mainly Thursday. South to southwest winds ahead of a slow moving cold front and high pressure offshore, will keep temperatures mild at night and summer-like during the day, back in the 80s. Roughly twenty degrees above average for early April.

Thursday with cold front will push east across the region and trigger some scattered afternoon and evening storms. Isolated damaging wind gust, the main threat, with any storm.

Much cooler temperatures return Friday, with some clouds lingering. Cool and dry through the Easter weekend, but more seasonable.

Tonight: Early stray shower - west. Mostly clear and mild. Lows upper 50s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, warm and breezy. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Isolated shower/storm in the evening, mainly west. Lows in the 60s.

Thursday: Turning cloudy. Mainly afternoon scattered showers, few thunderstorms. Isolated severe weather possible. Highs upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows lower 50s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, much cooler. Highs low to mid 60s. Lows low to mid 40s.

Saturday: Sun and clouds, cool. Highs upper 50s. Lows upper 30s to around 40.

Sunday - Easter: Mostly sunny and seasonable. Highs low to mid 60s. Lows low 40s.

Monday: Partly sunny, milder. Highs upper 60s. Lows upper 40s.

Tuesday: Warmer. Partly sunny. Highs low 70s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.