Summer-like before cold front

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A warm south to southwest wind will boost temperatures to the 70s and 80s the next few afternoons!

Most areas remain dry until later Thursday. A cold front sweeps east Thursday afternoon with a shower and thunderstorm. Isolated damaging wind gust possible with any thunderstorm.

Cooling and dry conditions ahead for Easter weekend.

Tuesday afternoon: Warm sunshine with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Tuesday night: Moonlit sky with lows in the mild mid 50s to 60 degrees.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, breezy and warm. Highs in the 80s. Isolated shower/storm in the evening, mainly west. Lows in the 60s.

Thursday: Increasing clouds with a mainly afternoon passing shower and thunderstorm. Isolated severe weather possible. Highs upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows lower 50s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy and cooler. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Lows in the 40s.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows near 40 degrees.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows lower 40s.

Monday: Partly sunny and mild. Highs near 70 degrees.

