New law requires human trafficking awareness in public colleges

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Last week, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin signed 738 bipartisan bills into law. One of those includes requiring colleges and universities to incorporate human trafficking awareness and prevention training into their freshman-year orientation programs.

The push to recognize this matter has advocates fighting for the cause looking forward to the new programming.

House Bill 1555 and Senate Bill 1373 becoming law only requires public colleges and universities to implement these policies. New Creation counteracts human trafficking every day saying this is a step in the right direction.

“When it’s done at this level, it really lifts some of the burdens. It helps show that this is an issue we should care about at the community level, state level, federal, and global level,” New Creation Founding Executive Director Sabrina Dorman -Andrew said

Dorman-Andrew says her staff works tirelessly for the anti-trafficking movement to make a change. She knows conversations happen, but progress falls through the cracks if there is no law.

Her team is thankful that human trafficking is still brought to the table in conversations.

No matter what side you’re on and we should want to work together for the betterment of our community and protection of our people so I’m really grateful that we’ve seen movement with this,” New Creation Founding Executive Director Sabrina Dorman -Andrew said.

The bipartisan bill becoming law encourages private institutions of higher education to develop and implement similar policies. Schools like Bridgewater College are aware of the news and plan to look into it.

Comments from the impact statement share that public institutions that do not offer human trafficking awareness and prevention training would need to contract with an external vendor for services.

Although the new law is only for public colleges and universities, New Creation feels it can expand to a wider audience for knowledge, including middle and high schools.

