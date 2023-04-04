Advertise With Us
Madison County vineyard seeing colorful bloom from thousands of tulips

DuCard Vineyards in Madison County is adding a splash of color to its landscape.
By Bria Stith
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MADISON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - DuCard Vineyards in Madison County is adding a splash of color to its landscape.

Now, while you’re sipping your wine, you can also enjoy thousands of tulips.

DuCard Vineyards President Scott Elliff says this is their first year growing a tulip garden.

“We always think there are ways we can do better, especially in the spring,” Elliff said.

Up to 20,000 tulips were planted, and they’re now coming into full bloom.

“Hopefully we’re going to get to 40,000 next year,” Head Winemaker Julien Durantie said.

“Every day a different color is coming out, a different variety,” Elliff said. “It’s just a fabulous rainbow of colors.”

He says anyone can pick a dozen to take home.

