Louisa County High School hosts Rally4Kindness

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Louisa County High School invited elementary and middle school students to join in the Rally4Kindness Tuesday, April 4.

The rally is one the largest events for Louisa County Public Schools, and its goal is right there in the name.

“We want to make sure each generation knows the importance of kindness,” Superintendent Doug Straley said.

“I think it’s just a great experience for everyone to come together in the community,” LCHS student Keira Apple said.

Students from all seven schools filled the stands, excited to meet each other and to spread kindness throughout the school system.

“It’s all about taking care of one another, and it’s important to relay that message and make sure it continues on and on,” the superintendent said.

