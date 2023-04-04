Advertise With Us
HPD investigating after man appears at hospital with gunshot wound

This information comes from a press release from the HPD.
The Harrisonburg Police Department is launching an investigation into a reported shooting...
The Harrisonburg Police Department is launching an investigation into a reported shooting incident.(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Police Department (HPD) is launching an investigation after a man showed up to a hospital with a reported gunshot wound.

According to the HPD, on Tuesday morning, a 24-year-old man arrived at Sentara RMH with a gunshot wound. The man said the incident took place in Harrisonburg, and the HPD was informed of the incident at around 6:15 a.m., according to the HPD.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crime Solvers at (540) 574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637). Information can be left anonymously.

