HPD investigating after man appears at hospital with gunshot wound

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Police Department (HPD) is launching an investigation after a man showed up to a hospital with a reported gunshot wound.

According to the HPD, on Tuesday morning, a 24-year-old man arrived at Sentara RMH with a gunshot wound. The man said the incident took place in Harrisonburg, and the HPD was informed of the incident at around 6:15 a.m., according to the HPD.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crime Solvers at (540) 574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637). Information can be left anonymously.

