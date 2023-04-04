Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Here’s why your tax return may have decreased from last year

The IRS says tax returns have decreased from last year.
The IRS says tax returns have decreased from last year.(Quoteinspector / CC BY-ND 4.0)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Most Americans have two more weeks left to file their taxes, and don’t be surprised if your refund is smaller this year.

According to the Internal Revenue Service, 80 million Americans have filed their 2022 returns.

So far, the government has issued $172 billion in refunds, which is about 9% less than at the same time last year.

The average refund also dropped from about $3,200 to $2,900.

One reason for the decrease is that pandemic-era provisions, like the expanded child credit, have expired.

Still, the total number of people receiving refunds is up.

According to the IRS, 59 million people have gotten a refund this year, which is about 3% more than last year.

Most Americans have until Tuesday, April 18, to file their taxes.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting on Grounds leaves one severely injured, March 18. The shelter in place order is lifted.
Suspect sought in deadly UVA Corner shooting
(FILE)
Developer offers up plans for former Kmart site
Sunshine Supermarket scene
Police release name of victim in fatal Sunshine Supermarket shooting
This 1966 microscope photo made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
Syphilis cases are on the rise in Virginia

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump in courtroom for arraignment
Blue Ridge Health District
Blue Ridge Health District earning statewide recognition for service during COVID-19 pandemic
Former President Donald Trump leaves Trump Tower in New York on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Trump...
LIVE: Trump enters New York City courtroom for arraignment
This scanning electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and...
Eyedrops maker couldn’t ensure factory was sterile, FDA says