Greene County holding special election for Clerk of Court

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Greene County is deciding Tuesday, April 4, who will take the position of Circuit Court Clerk.

The previous clerk, Susan Duckworth, stepped down right before the day she was supposed to appear in court to determine if she could keep her job.

“I’m excited. It’s been a long process,” Gwen Baker said. “Our county residents here have really come out in droves for this.”

Baker started the recall petition that eventually led to Duckworth resigning.

“The petition really helped drive us to where we are. So I’m excited to see some changes happening for Greene,” Baker said.

A state audit identified a list of 10 issues that the clerk’s office needed to fix.

“There’s been a long-standing issue in the clerk’s office even before Ms. Duckworth. So I think now our county can move forward,” Baker said.

There are three candidates in Tuesday’s special election: Steve Keene, Jaime Morris, and Ashby Lamb-Gomez.

“I would be a good benefit for what’s much needed in the court’s office now with the failed audits and mismanagement of funds, missing funds, so forth,” Keene, a former trooper with Virginia State Police said. “I think my law enforcement, inspection, record keeping background will help the citizens and the office.”

Morris worked for LexisNexis. She says she wants to give back to her community.

“I have a law degree, I went to UVA and the University of Richmond, and I managed teams,” Morris said. “I felt like I had a skill set that might benefit the office and help to provide some different viewpoints.”

Lamb-Gomez has been serving as interim Clerk of Court. One of her friends, Jesse Lamm and her husband, Matt Gomez, spoke to NBC29 on her behalf: “She’s got that mindset of where you know, she puts her mind to it, she can get the mission done, and she’s very collaborative with the team. She’s that leadership presence, which is what the office really needs,” Gomez said.

“I think it’s important that there’s someone that the county trusts in this role, just to help make sure that operations run smoothly,” Lamm said.

More than 1,200 absentee ballots were returned as of Monday, and people outside polling places Tuesday say they’re excited by the turnout.

“May the best man or woman win,” Baker said.

