Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Dr. Anthony Fauci answers questions as a part of the Madison Vision Series at JMU

If he were to know then what he knows now, Dr. Fauci said he would handle the beginning stages...
If he were to know then what he knows now, Dr. Fauci said he would handle the beginning stages of the pandemic differently.(WHSV)
By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 11:44 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A town hall was conducted with CNN correspondent Jim Acosta, a JMU graduate, moderating the conversation at JMU.

Dr. Anthony Fauci also visited the Valley Monday. He’s an infectious disease and allergy physician.

He became a household name over the last three years being a face of the pandemic through his health updates. Dr. Fauci was a part of the Madison Vision Series at JMU.

The discussion was related to the COVID-19 pandemic, where it started and where the U.S. is now.

Dr. Fauci debunked theories about where the COVID-19 virus was generated.

He said whether it was a natural occurrence or leaked from a lab, both are still possibilities because neither has enough concrete evidence to definitively prove one true over the other.

If he were to know then what he knows now, Dr. Fauci said he would handle the beginning stages of the pandemic differently.

”I think the CDC and the surgeon general and I would’ve absolutely been pushing for people to start wearing masks even when there are only five to 10 cases in the country and no deaths,” Dr. Fauci said.

Dr. Fauci said in 2020 they didn’t realize how easily transmittable the virus was and they didn’t take into account how many transmissions were from people without any symptoms.

Dr. Fauci said everything learned from the COVID-19 pandemic will help the United States be better prepared for the next pandemic.

He said inevitably, there will be another pandemic, whether this next year or decades from now.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting on Grounds leaves one severely injured, March 18. The shelter in place order is lifted.
Suspect sought in deadly UVA Corner shooting
(FILE)
Developer offers up plans for former Kmart site
Sunshine Supermarket scene
Police release name of victim in fatal Sunshine Supermarket shooting
This 1966 microscope photo made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
Syphilis cases are on the rise in Virginia

Latest News

Charlottesville City Council April 3
Results of Charlottesville Compensation Study released to city council
PHOTO: Pregnant woman, Photo Date: Feb. 17, 2016
New Virginia legislation will help expecting mothers with pregnancy costs
Investigators accused Jeffrey McKellop of using his hands and a flagpole to attack officers
Trial delayed for Virginia man accused of attacking police at the U.S. Capitol
The crash happened at the intersection of Stone Spring Road and Stone Port Boulevard near...
VSP investigating fatal crash near Harrisonburg